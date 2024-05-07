Berkley selectman candidate wants to combine town's 2 schools. What does opponent say?

BERKLEY — The recent Berkley Meet the Candidates Night starkly illuminated the choices residents will have in the high-profile races on the May 11 town election ballot.

Local contractor Maurice Butler and local businesswoman Jennifer Vincent are competing for the seat on the Board of Selectmen being vacated by Wendy F. Cochrane.

Meanwhile Cochrane is facing a challenge for re-election to her other town hall position, as town treasurer, from local banker Connie Dagwan.

The candidates differentiated themselves at the April 30 event at the senior center by their experience and their ideas.

From left, incumbent Berkley treasurer Wendy Cochrane and challenger Connie Connie Dagwan take part in a meet the candidates night at the senior center on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Candidate for selectman: Who is Maurice Butler?

Butler, a life-long Berkley resident and owner/operator of Done Right Construction, said he was running to protect the elderly and other taxpayers against the high cost of taxation in town.

He emphasized his idea to combine the town's two schools, the Berkley Middle School and the Berkley Community School, into one rather than tear down the community school which he said was the current plan. He said this would cut down on administrative and maintenance costs, "which would be very beneficial to the town, the taxpayers. One school for all our kids settles a lot of our tax issues."

What $800K buys in Berkley Impressive property on 4 acres of land in Berkley sells for over $800K: Weekly home sales

From left, Berkley selectman candidates Maurice Butler and Jennifer Vincent take part in a Meet the Candidates night at the senior center on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Candidate for selectman: Who is Jennifer Vincent?

Vincent, a Berkley resident for 22 years, noted she joined the U.S. Marine Corp. at 16 and since then started her own business and has spent more than 20 years in the field of workforce development and education and leadership roles, along with local committee commitments. She emphasized her leadership skills and her experience bringing people together to solve the town's problems.

Cochrane seeks re-election as treasurer...but not selectman

In her quest to remain as town treasurer, Cochrane also emphasized her experience. She said she started working in the town accounting office in 1996, has served as tax collector since 2001 and is certified as such. She was elected Treasurer in 2015 and has served as a selectman since May of 2014. She said she looks forward to her next re-certification exam in August, if re-elected.

Players to watch Top Greater Taunton H.S. sports performers for April 29-May 5

Who is the challenger for treasurer?

Dagwan noted she has been a Berkley resident since 1995. She boasted having over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. She has worked at the local BayCoast Bank branch for four years.

She added, "Petty stuff I have no time for. No time for drama. Let's see what's going on and how do we fix it."

The biggest challenge to Dagwan's race against Cochrane came when Council On Aging member Margaret Moroff noted that with working full-time at the bank how can she also have time to do the job of town treasurer.

Dagwan said she has balanced several jobs before and she will always be available by telephone when needed but not always available. But she would work to be a certified treasurer/collector, she added.

Dramatic exodus from town hall 2 Berkley selectmen resign, dramatic exodus from Town Hall continues. Here's what we know.

School debt exclusions a hot topic

Town Moderator George Miller challenged the selectmen candidates regarding the prior select board's commitment to pledge revenue derived from the newly approved (but currently being litigated) warehouses on Myricks Street to bring down the cost of two school-related debt exclusions the town is facing.

Both Butler and Vincent said they were not opposed to such a plan but needed to do more research.

Where candidates stand on controversial state housing law

Selectman Joseph Freitas challenged the select board candidates on the new state law mandating allowing multi-family housing where MBTA stations are being built. Other towns, such as Milton and Wilmington, are saying no to adopting this, he pointed out. Would Butler or Vincent add their voice to this counter movement?

Vincent said that from what she has read there are a lot of variables to this issue.

"I'd want to speak to other communities to find out their reasoning for their actions," she said. "What are the ramifications?"

Butler signaled he agreed with the pushback.

"I don't think we can afford the financial impact of this," he said. "The increase to the schools, fire and police protection."

Should Berkley middle and elementary schools be combined?

Resident Matt Weber challenged Butler on his one school for the town idea. What does the cost versus benefit factor look like? Tara Weber noted the Massachusetts School Building Authority's review of the current plans regarding the Berkley Community School's renovation has already considered a one-school solution and discounted it.

Butler responded the cost for administration for the schools would be reduced. That itself would be the benefit. The town needs to look harder at the option, he said.

Vincent noted the town is already on its way to a 60% cost reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the plan now in process.

"If we step back from that, we won't have that money for years," Vincent said.

Berkley Middle School students get chance to ask questions

Students from Berkley Middle School also peppered the select board candidates with their own prepared questions.

Asked by one eighth-grader how she would ensure safer walking paths through town, Vincent said, "We shouldn't have taken such a long time to solve this. I would make sure everyone is at the table to come to a solution, including you."

Other seats up for grabs

In the election's other contested race, Cemetery Commissioner Kevin Pavao and the assistant assessor in Easton Lisa A. Tetreault are competing for the one-year term on the Board of Assessors being vacated by retiring George Moitoza.

Butler is also running unopposed for a five-year seat on the Planning Board.

When and where to vote

Polls will be open on election day, Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a single polling place for the entire town, the Berkley Community School, 59 South Main St.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Berkley selectman candidate wants to combine middle, elementary schools