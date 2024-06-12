Berkley leads mayoral race, discusses housing crisis across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Soon after the polls closed on Tuesday evening mayoral candidate Shelley Berkley started out leading the race coming in with 38% of the vote and Victoria Seaman with 27% of the vote.

“I’m thrilled and very appreciative to all of the voters that cast their vote, not only for me but for all of the candidates,” Berkley expressed. “It’s been a wonderful campaign, I think the quality of people running for the mayor’s office was superior and I think I see a lot of future leaders in the number of people that were running.”

Berkley also spoke about the housing crisis across the Las Vegas valley.

“I know that people have the same desires that my family had to have a home, have a safe apartment, a place that you can raise your family,” Berkley added. “What we have is a supply and demand issue we have very limited supply and a whole lot of demand and there’s going to be more demand as people continue to pour into Las Vegas and Southern Nevada for jobs and quality of life.”

Berkley also went on to tell 8 News Now that many of the issues she plans on working on as soon as she enters office will include homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing.

The top two candidates will move on to the general election in November.

