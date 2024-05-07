Berkeley County, W.Va., jury finds Hagerstown man guilty of sexual abuse and assault

A Berkeley County, W.Va., jury has convicted a Hagerstown man of felony sexual abuse and sexual assault charges, according to West Virginia State Police.

The jury, on May 2, found Dustin Carey, 35, of Hagerstown, guilty of two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of felony second-degree sexual assault and five counts of a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a state police news release.

Defense attorney claims self-defense: Mercersburg, Pa.-area man charged with recent stabbing at Hagerstown gas station

State police were dispatched on June 13, 2021, to a report of a "past occurred sexual assault" in Martinsburg, the release states. Cpl. D.M. Simerly interviewed the victim and Carey.

A forensic examination of the victim was done at the Berkeley Medical Center and significant injuries were discovered, the release states. Following police interviews, Simerly submitted a complaint to the courts and Carey was arrested.

Carey is maximum sentences of 24 1/2 to 60 years in prison, up to 50 years of supervised release after prison and $42,500 in fines, the release states.

Carey will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to state police.

His sentencing is scheduled for June.

The three-day trial was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Shannon Frederick Kiser and Raymond E. Boyce with Judge Michael D. Lorensen of the 23rd Judicial Circuit presiding, the release states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown man found guilty of sexual abuse and sexual assault in WVa