Berkeley County Sheriff's Office investigating DUI-related crash with teen passenger dead

INWOOD, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a May 11 crash after a teen passenger was found dead and the alleged driver was charged with driving under the influence causing death, according to a department news release.

The sheriff's release did not name the youth, but identified him as a 15-year-old county resident.

Investigating deputies determined Chad Phillips, 21, of Falling Waters, W.Va., was the driver, the release states. Phillips was charged with DUI causing death.

Deputies were called to a reported assault at the intersection of Back Creek Valley Road and Douty Drive around 4:15 a.m. last Thursday.

That area is northwest of Inwood and southwest of Martinsburg.

Enroute to the crash, deputies learned the assault involved people who had left the scene and were going north on Back Creek Valley Road, the release states. Shortly later, they were told a crash was reported at the intersection with Puffenburger Lane.

That is almost a mile northeast of the Douty Drive intersection.

Deputies found Phillips and a female sitting outside the vehicle and injured. The teen was in the back seat and was not responsive. The youth was soon pronounced deceased, the release states.

Both the female and Phillips accused each other of being the driver, with deputies determining Phillips was the driver.

Deputies, speaking with Phillips, believed he was under the influence. After field sobriety tests were done, Phillips was charged with DUI causing death.

