Berkeley County Sheriff's Office investigating murder; body found following fire in field

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday night when firefighters put out a fire in a field just outside Martinsburg, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact lead Investigator Deputy J. Giangola through the sheriff's office at 304-267-7000.

Berkeley County 911 received a call around 7:29 p.m. Monday for a fire in a field off Golf Course Road outside city limits, the release states.

Golf Course Road runs east of Martinsburg and continues southeast.

Firefighters from Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department found a body after extinguishing the fire.

Deputies responded, followed by the Criminal Investigations Division, with crime scene investigators processing the scene. Officials from the West Virginia Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Loudoun County (Va.) Fire Marshal's Office also responded to help investigators.

The body was taken the the medical examiner's office in Charleston, W.Va., for an autopsy.

