Berkeley County man pronounced dead after weekend motorcycle crash near Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley County man was pronounced deceased after the motorcycle he was riding Saturday night northeast of Martinsburg hit a utility pole and he was ejected, according to West Virginia State Police.

Ronald Scott Mumma, 36, of Falling Waters, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Martinsburg, according to a state police news release.

Data environment like "Wild, Wild West": Maryland Legislature considers online privacy bill. AG says resources needed to enforce.

A state trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 3200 block of Williamsport Pike in the Martinsburg area around 11:52 p.m. Saturday, the release states. Williamsport Pike also is known as U.S. 11.

Mumma was heading north on Williamsport Pike toward Spring Mills when the motorcycle went off the road to the left, hitting a utility pole. Mumma was ejected from the bike.

State police are investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Falling Waters, W.Va., man pronounced dead after motorcycle crash