Berkeley alleged thief shoots at resident after interrupted theft

(BCN) — Police are looking for the person who shot at a Berkeley resident early Sunday morning when the resident interrupted a theft.

UC Berkeley police said the aggravated assault occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 2100 block of Delaware Street.

Police said at least one suspect fired several rounds at the resident, then fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.

