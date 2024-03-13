Beriont, Waddell win Hampton Board of Selectmen seats: Town Meeting results

HAMPTON — Political newcomer Carleigh Beriont won a seat on the Board of Selectmen, ousting incumbent Richard Sawyer at Tuesday's town election.

Beriont was the top vote-getter along with James Waddell in the three-person race for two seats on the board.

Carleigh Beriont

“I’m hoping to give the people of Hampton a new voice on the select board,” she said. “I’m a mom of two. I teach public policy and leadership. I love Hampton and want us to have some new perspective represented on the board.”

Beriont, originally from New Jersey, said she has lived in New Hampshire for seven years with her husband. Her children are both in the early stages of their school years: one is in kindergarten at Centre School and the other will join soon.

Hampton residents cast their votes on local issues and elections at Winnacunnet High School on March 12, 2024.

She said one of her goals is to offer a new approach to connect with voters about how and why our tax dollars are spent.

"When our town asks voters to approve a budget, we deserve to understand how that spending will make our lives better," she said. "Hampton voters need clear communication about the issues we face so that we can make better decisions together about our town’s future."

Beriont spoke about life on the campaign trail during the season’s final stretch, noting that she had made 900 phone calls in the past four days, in addition to knocking on 300 doors and sending out 1,000 letters and 500 postcards.

Waddell said he sought reelection to continue the work their board has accomplished in the last few years. He said that includes keeping the tax rate from increasing and completing several key projects like road improvements.

“We have a board that works well together,” Waddell said. “I think we continue to get things done and help the town to grow in a positive manner.”

Hampton voter Colleen Poisson and her daughter Ellie negotiate booth space for the stroller at the polls on March 12, 2024.

In other election results, Bill O'Brien and Erica de Vries were reelected to the Zoning Board while John Tirrell and Jeff Grip won seats on the Planning Board.

Hampton approves $34.8M budget, contracts

Voters approved the town's budget of $34.8 million, an increase of $1,711,457 or 5.16% over the 2023 budget.

The budget covers new positions approved last year, new equipment, increased utility costs and additional funds for the Police Department to staff outside agencies to help fill the ranks during the summer tourism season.

Hampton firefighters engage with voters at Winnacunnet High School, advocating for support on Articles 16 and 17 during the March 12, 2024, Town Meeting.

Also, voters approved new contracts for town employees, public works, firefighters and Fire Department supervisors.

Hampton Town Moderator Bob Casassa marks a quarter-century of dedication at the Hampton polls, overseeing his final election before retirement.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton town election results: Beriont, Waddell win Select Board seats