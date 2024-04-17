Bergerac reboot release date, cast, plot and more

A Bergerac remake is currently in the works with Doctor Who scribe Toby Whithouse set to bring the classic crime drama once fronted by actor John Nettles back to the screen.

The original BBC One series ran for a decade between 1981 and 1991 and starred Nettles as the titular Jim Bergerac, a detective sergeant with a troubled past who finds himself working on the island of Jersey.

While still in the early stages of production, Whithouse’s Bergerac remake hopes to reintroduce the character to a new generation. Below you’ll find his official case file, including all the key information you might need - like the show’s release date, cast, plot details and more.

Bergerac reboot release date

The Bergerac reboot doesn’t have a release date yet. However, we do know that it'll be ready at some point in 2025 and we can find it on the free channel UKTV Play and Drama.

Bergerac reboot plot

Bergerac aired for a decade on BBC One between 1981 and 1991. (Alamy)

Full plot details for the Bergerac reboot remain under lock and key but a few interesting details have been made public.

As previously stated, the show will be written by Doctor Who screenwriter Whithouse and will tell one single mystery that’s said to be “character-led” instead of a different case each episode.

Elsewhere, the show promises to see Bergerac "thrown into a knotty, high-stakes police investigation and challenged to his very core.” The series will also see the character "forced to confront his demons, while trying to save his family and career.”

John Nettles as Bergerac, Therese Liotard as Danielle Aubrey and Terrence Alexander as Charlie Hungerford in Bergerac. (Alamy)

This last part links nicely to the Nettles’ original portrayal of the character who was a recovering alcoholic with a several injured leg that was still healing and causing him pain.

Commenting on the reboot, Whithouse said "It's a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show's history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience.”

Filming is set to begin in Jersey throughout summer 2024.

Bergerac reboot cast

No casting details have been announced for the Bergerac reboot just yet. However, as soon as we know who’ll be stepping into the shoes of this iconic cop, you’ll find their name here.

Whithouse has teased the return of some familiar characters but they also remain without actors for the time being.

"We'll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes,” revealed the show's writer. “Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed."

The Bergerac reboot is coming soon to UKTV.