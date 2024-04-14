Bergerac being rebooted by Doctor Who writer

A reboot of Bergerac is on its way, with Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse on board to pen the script.

The British detective drama famously ran for nine series back in the '80s, and is now coming back courtesy of UKTV.

The six-episode revival, which is set to premiere next year, will re-introduce iconic detective Jim Bergerac in the hope of winning over a new generation of fans (via Radio Times).



In a change from the procedural structure of the original, the reboot will unravel one "character-led" murder mystery across the length of the season.



Casting is expected to be announced in the coming months, with filming scheduled to begin in Jersey over the summer.

UKTV have teased that the new Bergerac will be "thrown into a knotty, high-stakes police investigation and challenged to his very core" and "forced to confront his demons, while trying to save his family and career."

Brian Fillis (Trust), Catherine Tregenna (Law & Order: UK) and Polly Buckle (A Discovery of Witches) will join Whithouse on the show's writing team.

"It's a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show's history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience," said Whithouse in a statement.

"We'll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driver, brilliant and flawed."

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning at UKTV, added: "We are delighted to be working with BlackLight TV and Banijay on this reimagining of a much-loved classic British drama.

"There is a keen appetite for UKTV original dramas, as seen by the stellar performance of The Marlow Murder Club, and Bergerac will help us to build off the back of such a successful start to our commissioning journey for Drama and UKTV Play."

Bergerac will premiere on UKTV Play and Drama in 2025.

