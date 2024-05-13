Bergenfield woman seriously injured after car leaves Garden State Parkway in Elmwood Park

A 38-year-old Bergenfield woman sustained "serious injuries" after her vehicle left the Garden State Parkway and overturned in Elmwood Park early Monday, the New Jersey State Police stated.

The crash just before 3 a.m. happened on the Parkway north near milepost 158.5, stated Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

The woman's Toyota Camry "ran off the roadway to the right, traveling up a grassy embankment through a fence, and struck several trees while overturning," said Lebron, based on a preliminary investigation.

News reports from the scene showed the vehicle resting on its roof on Craig Court in the borough.

The crash remains under investigation by the state police.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergenfield woman seriously injured in Garden State Parkway crash