Bergenfield man, 94, charged over fatal hit-and-run that killed Dumont woman

A 94-year-old Bergenfield man has been arrested over the fatal hit-and-run that killed an Englewood school teacher in Dumont on Thursday, the prosecutor's office stated.

Ernest Hofmann, a carpenter, was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law, and was issued several summonses, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday evening.

On Thursday, Elizabeth Feliciano-Rosa, 54, struck at the intersection of Washington and Madison avenues just after 5:15 p.m., the prosecutor's office stated. She later died from her injuries.

The investigation, by the prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Dumont Police Department, revealed that Feliciano-Rosa was struck as she crossed Madison Avenue by a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Hofmann, who fled before police arrived at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

Hofmann is being held at the Bergen County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance in Hackensack.

