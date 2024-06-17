Bergen County voters will find a dozen independents on November ballot

Bergen County voters will have options in November's general election as a number of candidates have chosen to run as independents.

Two candidates for the Bergen County Board of Commissioners have filed to run as independents against those who filed as Democratic and Republican. There are two seats up for grabs.

Ten other candidates across the county are also running under the independent label, according to the unofficial list filed with the county last week.

Independent candidates are commonly called "spoilers" with low odds of winning a seat.

Andrew Meehan, a former Hackensack Board of Education member and former Republican, said he decided to run unaffiliated to a party because his views on certain topics "clash" with the GOP.

"I didn't think the Republican party would embrace my ideas," he said. "I wouldn't run unless I feel like I can win."

Signs in Garfield for 2024 primary election early in-person voters.

Meehan said he also decided to run because of the age of the Republican challengers. "I wanted voters to have another choice," he said. "It wasn't a fair fight with the Republicans sending two young candidates against seasoned politicians."

Local independent candidates have entered races in Elmwood Park, Englewood, Harrington Park, Rutherford, Tenafly and Wyckoff.

The Bergen County Republican Organization filed a challenge to a potential independent candidate in Fair Lawn to fill an unexpired term. The Republican Organization challenged 10 of the 103 signatures submitted and was successful.

"The Bergen County Republican Organization is established under state law to elect Republicans who will fight for lower taxes, fewer regulations, and greater individual liberty," attorney Giancarlo Ghione said. "Our members expect the organization to protect the interests of our candidates by ensuring a level playing field for every candidate on the ballot. We take great pains to ensure our candidates spend the time and resources needed to properly qualify for the ballot and we expect their opponents to do the same."

Sen. Bob Menendez running as an independent

Sen. Bob Menendez has also chosen to run for reelection as an independent instead of a Democrat as he defends himself against federal corruption charges.

Menendez, 70, will seek his fourth term in the U.S. Senate and is a lifelong Democrat. He will run without the nomination of his party. After he was initially indicted — alongside his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and three New Jersey businessmen — Menendez faced numerous calls to resign from prominent Democrats, including from Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker and Pennsylvania's Sen. John Fetterman.

The independent candidates

The following will be running as independents in November for seats in Bergen County.

Bergen County Board of Commissioner s: Isidor Farash and Andrew J. Meehan

Elmwood Park: For council - Peter C. Scolaro

Englewood : For mayor - Ricardo N. Whilby; for council at large - Amy Jonesbulluck and Glenn Coley

Harrington Park : For council - Jorden N. Pedersen and William M. Blackinton

Rutherford : For council - John Grande and Eddy Rolon

Tenafly : For council - Jennifer L. Jackson

Wyckoff: For township committee - Sabaudin Skenderi

