Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office investigating stabbing in Englewood Cliffs

A stabbing in Englewood Cliffs that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital on Friday is under investigation.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and the Englewood Cliffs Police Department are investigating, said Prosecutor Mark Musella on Saturday.

The county unit was notified on Saturday that on Friday at 5:34 p.m., the Englewood Cliffs Police Department responded to a stabbing on Sylvan Avenue.

Responding officers located a 30-year-old victim who was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, treated, and released.

An investigation into the incident and the identification of the suspect who fled the scene is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

No additional information on the incident or the victim was available on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Friday stabbing in Englewood Cliffs under investigation