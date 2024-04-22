Bergen County mom claims school district failed to stop bullying

A Midland Park mother says her middle school son was bullied and physically assaulted and the district failed to do anything about it.

The mother said that since December her son had his chest stepped on after he fell while playing football, had his chest pinched and bruised, and has been punched and pushed to the ground. According to the lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court on April 16, her son was also called gay, "usually in connection with one or more of these assaults," and his lunch of rice and beans has been stolen and mocked daily.

Superintendent Marie Cirasella, who is named in the suit, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The suit says the student's mother met with middle school Principal Peter Galasso, anti-bullying coordinator Craig Rush, guidance counselor Laura Scala and other staff members at Highland School to discuss her concerns and the harassment her son faced. She said there were several meetings between December 2023 and March and that the defendants, Galasso in particular, "took no effective action," ignored her complaints and "even distorted and marginalized her complaints."

The lawsuit says the defendants had a duty to ensure the student's safety and to respond to the mother's request for action but that their inaction led her son to suffer anxiety, depression, fear and trauma. The suit says he suffered economic and non-economic distress damages, loss of self-esteem, loss of standing in the community, physical and mental injuries and legal expenses.

The family is seeking a trial by jury as well as punitive damages, interest, compensatory and equitable relief and costs of the suit.

