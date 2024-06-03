Bergen County implements changes to voting process for Tuesday primary: What to expect

Bergen County voters who cast a vote in November can expect some changes on Tuesday when they go to the polls for the primary.

Some changes were made to streamline the voting process and fix issues encountered in the last general election following the implementation of the new voting machines.

Last November was the first major election in Bergen County where new Dominion voting machines purchased last year were used.

The Bergen County Board of Commissioners approved a $15 million bond ordinance to pay for the 1,200 ballot-marking devices and 650 tabulators, replacing 30-year-old machines.

Lack of training, unfamiliarity with new equipment and basic equipment issues, such as paper jams, led to long wait times and a delay in results.

What's changed in Bergen County voting?

Signs in Garfield for 2024 primary election early in-person voters.

There are still three steps to the voting process: check in at the e-poll pad, make a selection on the ballot marking device, then print your ballot and take it to the scanner and cast your vote.

Voters in November also needed to take a voter authorization card with them, but that step has been discontinued. The change has streamlined the check-in process down to an average of 39 seconds, Superintendent of Elections Debra Francica said.

The cards were previously given to voters after a poll worker programmed them at the poll pad. Now, after voters check in at a poll pad, they present their voting authority slip to a poll worker who activates the ballot machine before each voter.

To prevent printing jams, signs have been placed in voting booths on ballot-marking devices in three languages to "Wait for the green check mark before taking the ballot."

The sign has already stopped voters from pulling their ballot prematurely, Francica said. During early voting, there were no paper jams reported where almost 6,000 voters cast their ballots.

More: Our guide to New Jersey's 2024 elections for president, senate, congress

Other small changes included the reinforcement of paper trays in the voting booths to enable poll workers to easily replenish paper. Snug plugs were also placed on all the machine's plugs so none could come undone and unplug the machines during the day.

"It's been a great success," Francica said. "We learned what didn't work and fixed it."

During early voting, more voting machines were also added in some locations. Most had at least eight machines, up from five last year, while Teaneck, Paramus and Fort Lee had 12 to 15 machines. More machines in busier polling areas helped eliminate wait times.

The changes also worked during smaller elections, such as the April school board races and a municipal race in May.

New videos, also in three languages, were created to show everyone how to vote before they head to the polls.

Francica said credit also goes to the poll workers and borough clerks for doing a great job.

"We figured out what went wrong and made lemonade out of those lemons," Francica said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County NJ changes voting process for 2024 primary election