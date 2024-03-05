Bergen County coach arrested again after second victim identified in sexual assault case

A coach from Lyndhurst is facing additional charges involving a second victim after being initially arrested in December for an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, officials said.

Donald Kumar Davis, 33, formerly from Nutley, was arrested on Sunday in Hackensack and charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Davis, who is a strength and speed coach, was also arrested on Dec. 19, 2023 on charges of two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The latest arrest is a result of the ongoing investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Wyckoff Department in which a second victim was revealed following the December arrest.

Davis was accused in December of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12, in Washington Township on two occasions and in Wyckoff on one occasion.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Davis is also facing charges from four years ago where he was accused of two counts of vehicular homicide that led to the deaths of two people in Lodi, which is still pending according to the prosecutor's office.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County NJ coach accused of sexual assault against a juvenile