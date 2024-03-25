Bergen Community College says NJ's proposed $1.8M cut in funding would hurt students

PARAMUS — A proposed $1.8 million cut in funding to Bergen Community College in the state budget has county and school officials asking the state to reconsider.

Bergen Community College, the largest community college in the state, isn't alone. The proposed 2024 state budget calls for a $20 million decrease in funding for all community colleges.

College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco spoke in support of community colleges. They asked for the funding to be restored during the state Senate's public budget hearing held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.

“This cut will most likely force Bergen Community College and others across the state to raise tuition, negatively impacting our students, who sometimes already have to choose between paying for dinner or paying for a textbook,” Tedesco said.

Bergen Community College serves more than 20,000 credit and non-credit students a year in programs including cyber security, nursing and advanced manufacturing. Tuition and fees are about $7,500 a year, Friedman said.

"Our college is what stands between a young person pumping gas or having a meaningful career," he said. He added that the "$1.8 million, that's a deep cut. The only place to go with a cut like that is to raise tuition on the backs of students who already can't afford it and are already making choices between rent, food or tuition."

If the state doesn't reinstate the funding, Tedesco said, it would bring funding for the college back to the 2002 level, which he called disappointing for students who are trying to get an education and be productive in the workforce.

“In order to build a prosperous and productive workforce, and prepare our future leaders of tomorrow, we must continue to invest in our community colleges,” Tedesco said.

The students at Bergen Community College come from every possible background, and some have intellectual disabilities. Some of the students are food-insecure or require emergency funds for transportation to get to school, Friedman said.

"Some of the backgrounds will make you cry," he said. "We can get them all to graduate, but it takes a little extra. To cut our operational funds means cutting a lifeline to those students."

The school has prepared, in case the funding isn't restored. There are some frozen vacant positions, and the college has "paused" new initiatives it had planned to launch this year. The school is also feeling the financial impact of health care insurance costs increasing by double digits.

"It's an absolutely critical moment for community colleges to be able to afford all services," Friedman said. "We are hoping our partners in state government can appreciate the challenging financial straits we are in."

There will be legislative hearings regarding higher education services in May.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen Community College asks state to rethink $1.8M cut in funding