Benzie County considering new road commission building

Jun. 26—BEULAH — Benzie County voters this November could get the chance to say whether they want to pay for a new $18 million road commission building.

County commissioners at a meeting Tuesday didn't act to put the issue on the ballot, but there was some consensus a new building is sorely needed.

There also is concern that property owners, particularly those on fixed incomes, may be maxed out because they already support other taxpayer-funded projects.

"We need a new building, there's no doubt about that, the issue I have is timing," said county Commissioner Art Jeannot.

Voters previously approved a sinking fund for a public school millage and an operating millage for The Maples Medical Care Facility, a Frankfort nonprofit that provides skilled nursing and rehab services.

And the November ballot will include an annexation proposition after Northwestern Michigan College trustees, in April, unanimously agreed to add that issue to the county's Nov. 5 ballot.

If approved, that NMC proposition would add Benzie County to NMC's taxing district, making residents eligible for in-district tuition rates which currently only apply to residents of Grand Traverse County.

But that, too, would come with a millage — potentially making the November ballot a crowded one.

"These things, they add up after a while," Jeannot said. "Maybe it's a naïve way to look at it, but if I'm going to make a purchase at home I may wait until I get one debt paid off to acquire another debt."

Road commissioners are elected in Benzie County, and a contingent of new building supporters and financing experts were at the meeting to answer questions and talk about specifics.

Road Commissioner Paul Beachcraft explained how the current building on Main Street in Honor was built in 1934, that foundation blocks are cracking, the building is settling and there are see-through places in some of the walls.

A new building would have efficient heat, a high-volume well, a 40,000-gallon water tank and would accommodate workers, vehicles that are taller and longer than they were in 1934, plus room for administrative offices.

"I think this has been delayed long enough," Beachcraft said. "We've got a team on board, we have a very active manager, we have a very active superintendent, we have a very active shop foreman and we have a very active board. And right now is the time."

County commissioners also heard from representatives of Detroit-based Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC, who agreed, if hired, to serve as bond counsel for the financing.

That means they'd consult with county officials, prepare necessary resolutions and examine tax issues in advance of a bond sale.

"This isn't just a single barn facility," said Patrick McGow, of Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone. "It's going to have all the administrative offices, too."

The new building would be constructed at the site of the Platte River Elementary School in Honor which is in the midst of being demolished.

The school, built in the 1950s, closed in 2017 when the county's school system made financial cuts and determined high renovation costs, plus mold and a unusable boiler system, made saving the building untenable.

The Benzie County Road Commission acquired the building in 2022, and faced the same renovation issues. If a new building is built on that site, the old road commission building would be torn down, officials said Tuesday.

Ballot language must be approved by Aug. 13, county commissioners, after much discussion, seemed to mostly agree the decision was one for voters to decide.

"I'm not going to stand in the way of letting voters decide if this is important to them," Commissioner Rhonda Nye said.

County Commissioner Gary Sauer, who has attended several road commission meetings this year, where the new building was discussed, was on an excused absence Tuesday.

County commissioners said they didn't want to make a decision until Sauer was back, so agreed to again discuss the issue at their next meeting July 9.

If county commissioners agree to put the issue on the November ballot, and if voters pass it, construction could being in fall 2025 or spring 2026, officials said.