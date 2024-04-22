Bentonville thrift store says donations are being stolen

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nonprofit that is fighting poverty in Northwest Arkansas says people keep stealing from its thrift store.

Helping Hands Thrift Store in Bentonville says donated items sitting on the back dock of the store are being stolen.

The back dock is the place where people drop off donations after store hours.

The thrift store helps with food, rent, utility and medical assistance for people in need. Bill Crawford with Helping Hands says one way you can help stop the thefts is by dropping off donations during store hours.

“We’re just asking people to do the very best they can to drop off donations during our regular business hours which are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 to 4 on Saturday and 10 to 5 on Sunday. That way, we ensure that those items get in the building and then we can use them to benefit the community.”

Crawford says the Bentonville Police Department is investigating the theft.

