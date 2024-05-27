Bentonville Schools closing for rest of school year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools says their schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, according to an email sent to parents.

“Given the significant storm damage, we will cancel classes for the remainder of the school year for K-8th students. High school students should review their testing options, the district said. “Should a high school student not take finals, he or she will accept the current grade in that class. All absences will be excused.”

The district said limited bus routes will be offered for students in grades 9th through 12th because of impassable roads to accommodate those wishing to take a final.

Buses will provide service for both Bentonville High and Bentonville West. Morning pickups are from 8 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and the drop-off time at both high schools will be 8:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Rogers Public Schools closed for remainder of school year

Afternoon drop-off will be 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here are the pickup and drop-off locations for both schools:

Pick-up/Drop-off locations for Bentonville High

Allan’s Parking Lot

Metfield Parking Lot

Lancashire Rd. Goodwill Parking Lot

Fulbright Jr. High

Washington Jr. High

Pick-up/Drop-off locations for Bentonville West

Centerton Harp’s

Creekside Park

Grimsley Jr. High Bus Loop

All early childcare, Discovery Program, Adventure Club and pre-K classes will be closed this week, according to the district.

An update will be sent to parents updating when children’s belongings can be picked up.

Rogers Public Schools announced on Sunday they will be closing for the rest of the school year.

