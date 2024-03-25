Bentonville Municipal Airport receives $300,000 grant

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Municipal Airport is expanding due to a $300,000 grant from the Arkansas Aeronautical Division.

The money will be used to help fund the construction of a new public access road along I Street.

The airport is already in the process of adding six new hangars.

Debbie Griffin with the city says this expansion project will help the area continue to grow.

“This will not only be an economic impact from the construction, but once the hangars are developed, and they will be privately developed, we will also have more people flying into the area. And eating, dining, tourism, and recreation in our community,” Griffin said.

Work on the access road is set to begin sometime this spring.

