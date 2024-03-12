Benton sheriff warns of scammer posing as Sergeant

BENTON COUNTY — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a person calling residents and pretending to be an officer with the department.

According to a Monday press release, the office began receiving reports from members of the public that a person identifying themself as “Sergeant Brown” from the sheriff's office had contacted them.

“This person claimed that the victims had pending civil process papers to be served. In each case reported to us, the person claiming to be Sgt. Brown asked the victim questions seeking personal information such as the subject’s name, date of birth, and email address,” Sheriff Troy Heck said in the release.

“Each of the victims who contacted our office reported realizing this was a scam call early in the interaction and ending contact with the scammer before any financial information was compromised.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office does not employ a Sgt. Brown. Anyone who receives a call from someone using that name should hang up and contact the Sheriff’s office at 320-968-7201.

“Criminals regularly pose as government officials, including members of law enforcement, in attempts to obtain money or banking information from victims,” The release said. “The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for banking information or payments of any kind over the telephone.”

The release emphasized that unexpected contact should always be treated with suspicion. Never share personal information like social security number or banking information.

“If you believe that an unexpected contact could be coming from a legitimate source, find a telephone number to call the company or agency back on your own and make a call to verify if the contact you received was legitimate,” the release said. “A person calling you with a legitimate concern will be willing to accommodate your effort to ensure they are truly who they claim to be."

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Benton sheriff warns of scammer posing as Sergeant