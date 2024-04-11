Benton Sheriff asks for help identifying victims in sex assault case

Apr. 10—KENNEWICK — In a Tuesday announcement, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying additional victims of Jose Marcelo Bustos, 37, who was arrested March 18 for second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping with aggravating circumstance, with an allegation of sexual motivation.

The victim of Benton County's case was under the age of 18, the statement said. Through the investigation, detectives learned that Bustos is a suspect in other sexual assault cases involving minors in both Yakima and Grant counties. According to the announcement, Bustos communicated with his victims using social media.

Based on evidence recovered during the investigation, detectives believe Bustos may have victimized additional persons, the statement said. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying potential victims. Anyone with information about Bustos is asked to please call or email Detective Hart at 509-518-3109 or Payten.Hart@co.benton.wa.us.