Benton jail officer accused of exposing himself, forcing sexual contact with inmate

A Benton County corrections officer has been released on bail after his arrest for propositioning a female inmate and making her touch him inappropriately.

Investigators claim Kevin L. Bell, 41, instigated the sexual misconduct in a jail office just out of sight of jail security cameras.

He’s worked at the Kennewick jail for nearly five years and is charged with second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, a felony, according to court documents.

It’s illegal for a correction’s officer to have any kind of sexual contact with an inmate whether or not it is consensual, according to Washington state law.

He was arrested on March 5 was being held in the Franklin County jail until he posted a $5,000 bond, records show.

The criminal charges are based on two incidents with the same female inmate, who told investigators she filed a complaint when she learned he may have done the same thing other inmates, according to court documents.

Corrections officer Kevin Bell, left, was sworn in nearly five years ago. He was arrested this week for alleged sexual misconduct. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office

The current allegations allege Bell summoned the inmate from her work in the laundry room to an office on the third floor of the jail at least twice on Dec. 20.

When she started to leave, Bell allegedly came up behind her and pressed himself against her and said that he wanted to have sex with her, according to court documents.

Later that evening, Bell summoned her again. When she arrived, he was coming out of a break room restroom.

He allegedly pointed out his exposed genitalia and made her touch him.

Security video confirmed she went to the third floor and that when she returned to the laundry, she was showing other the women her hand.

Over the next two months, Bell allegedly tried several more times to get the same woman alone, making sexual remarks to her, according to court documents.

The woman, who was serving time for drug offense, came forward on Feb. 20, triggering the investigation. Bell was placed on paid leave after the report.

She told investigators she didn’t initially report the incident, until another inmate had told her that Bell acted inappropriately with another inmate, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said in court this week that investigators are trying to determine if he acted inappropriately with other inmates.