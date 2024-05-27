Benton County offers resources for those affected by recent deadly storms

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County offers resources for those affected by the severe weather that rolled through Northwest Arkansas on May 26.

Benton County released a continually updated spreadsheet on its website with resources from different organizations in each city.

The cities are divided by tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet, and it details the service each organization offers.

It also details need-to-know information, storm recovery services, and donation and volunteer information.

To download the spreadsheet, click here.

