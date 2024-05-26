Benton County churches cancel service following severe Sunday morning weather

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Churches in Benton County have canceled service following the severe weather that rolled through Northwest Arkansas on May 26.

Churches that have canceled service include:

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – Rogers

Forward Church – Rogers

Rogers Christian Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church – Rogers

First United Methodist Church – Service online only at 9 a.m.

Sunday events include:

Bentonville Bike Fest’s Sunday activities

This list will be updated as more churches announce cancelations.

