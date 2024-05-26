Benton County churches cancel service following severe Sunday morning weather

Justin Trobaugh

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Churches in Benton County have canceled service following the severe weather that rolled through Northwest Arkansas on May 26.

Churches that have canceled service include:

  • Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – Rogers

  • Forward Church – Rogers

  • Rogers Christian Church

  • Gospel Light Baptist Church – Rogers

  • First United Methodist Church – Service online only at 9 a.m.

Sunday events include:

  • Bentonville Bike Fest’s Sunday activities

This list will be updated as more churches announce cancelations.

