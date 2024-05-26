Benton County churches cancel service following severe Sunday morning weather
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Churches in Benton County have canceled service following the severe weather that rolled through Northwest Arkansas on May 26.
Churches that have canceled service include:
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – Rogers
Forward Church – Rogers
Rogers Christian Church
Gospel Light Baptist Church – Rogers
First United Methodist Church – Service online only at 9 a.m.
Sunday events include:
Bentonville Bike Fest’s Sunday activities
This list will be updated as more churches announce cancelations.
