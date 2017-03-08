The Bentley EXP12 Speed 6e Is Bentley's Vision of an Electric GT Future

From Road & Track

Do you want an electric car but think that a Tesla is really basic and/or for nerds? Do you think that the Faraday Future FF91 is a dream machine that will never come to fruition? Do you want an electric GT cabrio that will coddle you in comfort on a trip to the south of France?

Well, then Bentley has the answer for you: the EXP12 Speed 6e.

This appears to be a development of the EXP10 Speed 6 Concept. Surely you remember that concept, since it was the gorgeous one that we all said looked like an Aston Martin but that was because we were all excited for it.

For this, Bentley's first fully-electric concept, the top was lopped off to make a roadster, and the engine was replaced with an electric motor and batteries. It's gorgeous. Inside, it's your standard Bentley fair, except for some reason the top of the steering wheel was been cut off for reasons I don't totally understand. The center tunnel is an OLED display, and there are copper accents inside and out (like Bentley did with its Mulsanne Hybrid concept).

Bentley hasn't specified output for the EXP12 Speed 6e, but you can expect that it'd be rather quick, since Bentleys are usually pretty quick. As for range, Bentley hasn't specified an actual mile number but they have specified various points of call that the car should be able to make it to without charging. It can go from London to Paris or from Milan to Monaco without stopping for a charge. Now, we're not mathematicians, but we do have access to Google Maps. Those cities that were given as examples mean that the goal is to have a range somewhere between 200 and 250 miles, which isn't out of the question at all.

That's about the same range as a Chevy Bolt, but that car isn't going to places as glamorous as the Bentley. Right now, the EXP12 Speed 6e is not confirmed for production, but we'd imagine that a version of it will come our way in the next five years.

