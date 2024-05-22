Benson on elections: ‘Transparency is our friend’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Election security for the 2024 cycle will be the focus of considerable scrutiny given the concerns and claims raised in 2020.

There have been a number of changes have been made to the way the state administers elections in recent years — among them, no-reason absentee voting, same-day registration and nine days of early in-person voting. Critics say some of these procedures make voting less secure, but Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she is determined to make sure that the state’s elections are safe, secure and transparent.

“The top priority for me is making sure it’s easier to vote and harder to cheat in our state. And I believe that every professional election official, regardless of their party affiliation, will say the same,” she said.

She said everyone can do their part by educating themselves about how elections work.

“It’s important for all of us as citizens to kind of understand where some of the attacks or criticism is coming form and do our own work to verify information,” Benson said. “At Michigan.gov/vote, we have an entire webpage set up just to explain everything we do. For example, make sure ineligible citizens are removed from the rolls when they become ineligible or pass away. That’s one of the things we’re doing because transparency is our friend. We want to get that information out there.”

