Bensalem woman crushed to death after tree lands on RV in Upper Bucks County

A 69-year-old Bensalem woman died Saturday after a large tree fell onto the RV camper she was sleeping in at an Upper Bucks campground.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Cynthia Cousins. An autopsy found she died as a result of head and torso injuries and the manner of death was listed as accidental.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office confirmed a Bensalem woman died Saturday after a tree fell on her RV vehicle in Quakertown on Ap;ril 20, 2024.

Pennsylvania State Police who responded to the accident at the Quaker Wood Campgrounds in the 2200 block of Rosedale Road in Milford have released few details.

State police reported in a press release that a tree approximately 94-inches in diameter fell onto the camper around 11 p.m. An unidentified male in the RV was thrown upon impact and survived with minor injuries, authorities said. Cousins was pronounced dead at the scene..

