Bensalem Police are searching for a suspect Tueaday afternoon and said he should be considered "armed and dangerous," but gave no details or description in an online alert.

Police said they are searching in the Eddington section of the township "for a Warminster armed robbery suspect that ditched his vehicle and fled from Brown Avenue and Olga Avenue."

Bensalem police officers are assisting officials with student dismissals at three schools in the search area — Cornwells Elementary, St. Charles Borromeo parish school and School Lane Charter School, Director of Public Safety William McVey said.

Police have one person in custody, according to Crimewatch post.

"The subject is considered armed and dangerous. Please dial 911 if you see anyone suspicious in the neighborhood. We will send updates as the search progresses."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem searching for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'