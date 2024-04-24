Bensalem Police seek video footage of suspected gunfire that damaged cars. What we know

Bensalem police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex where vehicles were damaged by gunfire last week.

Police are looking for home surveillance video of any suspicious activity in the area of Building 6 of the Franklin Commons apartment complex on April 19 between 9:45 pm and 10:30 p.m. The complex is in the 1400 block of Cardinal Drive.

The department is investigating a report of possible shots fired in the area after finding three vehicles were vandalized by gunfire, according to police.

Any information about the incident can be submitted anonymously through the department’s Crimewatch page or through the department at 215-633-3719.

