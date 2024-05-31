Bensalem police say this man is a serial sextortionist who targeted at least 9 children

Bensalem police have charged a 21-year-old man with sexually extorting nine juveniles across multiple states, and police believe the suspect may have other victims.

Jonathan Brodecki, of Bensalem, surrendered to police on 39 felony charges including sexual extortion and unlawful contact with a minor and related misdemeanors. The alleged victims ranged from 12 to 15, according to a press release.

He was arraigned Thursday and sent to Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of $5 million bail.

Anyone who recalls having contact with “jack_goodric” and other similar usernames on either Snapchat or Instagram is urged to contact Bensalem Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746.

