Bensalem police charge man with stalking, breaking into home of woman he met on dating app

A Montgomery County man is accused of stalking and burglarizing the home of a woman he met on a dating website after she ended their relationship and blocked him on social media.

Bensalem police are concerned that the woman may not be his only victim.

A Bensalem woman reported that after she returned home from a vacation in mid-April she found someone had turned off all the circuit breakers in her home and manually unscrewed her internet connection, cutting off her service.

Detectives examined the woman’s vehicle and found a magnetized GPS tracking device on its underside. Police obtained a search warrant for the data, which showed the device started transmitting the locations of the woman’s car on April 5.

When police reviewed video surveillance at the woman’s workplace in Montgomery County, they discovered a male appeared to place something on the underside of the woman’s vehicle, according to police.

The GPS device was associated with an account in the name of Matthew Bustin, 33, of King of Prussia, police said. Bustin also matched the description of the man at the victim’s workplace.

The victim told police she met Bustin on a dating website, but after a few dates ended their relationship citing his “odd behavior,” according to police. The victim said she blocked Bustin on social media, but he continued to text her and show up unexpectedly.

An analysis of Bustin’s cell phone location data showed that Bustin was in the area of the victim's home and workplace on at least nine occasions without her knowledge after she ended the relationship, police said.

PECO records showed that the power to the woman’s home was shut off the night of April 14, and location data showed Bustin’s phone was at, or near, her residence around the time the power was shut off.

Bustin turned himself into police on June 1 and he was arraigned on felony burglary and criminal trespassing and related misdemeanor and summary charges. He is incarcerated at Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

He had no legal representative listed on the court docket as of Monday.

Bensalem Police are asking anyone who has had similar interactions with Matthew Bustin to contact Bensalem Detective Connor Farnan at 215 633-3632.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

