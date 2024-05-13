Bensalem police charge man with sexual extortion. How police allege he harassed victim

A 20-year-old Berks County man is accused of attempting to extort his ex-girlfriend by threatening to post compromising photos of her taken when she was a minor to social media.

Police allege Birdsboro resident Antonio Nieves created an anonymous Instagram account that he used to contact and harass an 18-year-old Bensalem woman.

The woman reported that the person with the account harassed her, sent her copies of compromising photos of herself and threatened to post them online if she did not send more nude photos, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators traced the Instagram account to Nieves who had a romantic relationship with the woman when she was 16 or 17, which is when the photos were taken, the affidavit said.

Police allege Nieves created the account and operated it from his home, and he allegedly admitted to creating it to extort the victim. He also admitted to knowing the victim was underage when the photos were taken, the affidavit said.

Nieves was arraigned earlier this month on misdemeanor counts of sexual extortion, stalking and harassment. He was released on unsecured bail.

