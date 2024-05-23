Bensalem man accused of stabbing stepfather

A 21-year-old Bensalem man, who told police he believed his stepfather was planning to kill him, is accused of stabbing the man, who had an active protection from abuse order against the stepson.

Bensalem police responded to a home in the township’s Trevose section off Brownsville Road on Tuesday night after a caller reported that his brother, Angelo Torres-Nantipia had stabbed their stepfather in the chest.

When officers arrived they found Torres-Nantipia in front of the home on Boston Avenue armed with a knife and took him into custody, police said.

Torres-Nantipia told police that he had a knife in his jacket pocket, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found Oscar Macas on the rear patio deck with an upper chest wound. Two knives were recovered beside the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers retrieved a trauma bag from the police vehicle, applied a chest seal, and performed other life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

While being transported to the hospital Macas told first responders his stepson Angelo had stabbed him, the affidavit said. He underwent immediate surgery and he was listed Wednesday in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit, police said.

Torres Nanitipia's brother, Nicolas, told police he was in the living room when he saw Angelo leave his bedroom and retrieve a knife from the kitchen. Angelo then followed Macas out onto the deck where he heard a disturbance, according to the affidavit.

Nicholas then saw Macas — who appeared to have blood on his chest — step into the kitchen attempting to close the rear door to stop Angelo from entering the home. His stepfather was attempting to stop the bleeding, according to the affidavit.

When police interviewed Angelo Torres-Nanitipia he told them that he believed Macas was attempting to assassinate him and his family and he was waiting for the "perfect time and sacrificed himself," the affidavit said.

Torres-Nanitipia admitted he took two knives "in case he missed the first time," and stabbed Macas in the chest once, according to court documents.

After stabbing his stepfather, Torres-Nanitipia said he ran to the front of the house in an attempt to get inside and check on his siblings, the affidavit said. He then returned to the back deck where he saw Macas lying on the deck and he kicked his head before walking back to the front of the house to wait for police, the affidavit said.

According to police a Bucks County judge had granted Macas a six-month protection from abuse order from Angelo Torres-Nantipia on March 13, police said.

Torres-Nantipia was arraigned Wednesday and charged with three felonies including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related misdemeanor charges. He is also charged with indirect criminal contempt for allegedly violating the PFA.

He is incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail. He had no legal representative listed, according to the docket.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What we know about the stabbing on Boston Avenue in Trevose