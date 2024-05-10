Bensalem cancels annual Neshaminy Mall Spring Carnival this year. What we know.

Bensalem Township has pulled the plug on its long-running annual Neshaminy Mall Spring Carnival after problems with unruly teens resulted in police crackdowns last year.

Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo decided not to allow the carnival to return this year after consulting with the police and building and planning departments, Bensalem Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift confirmed Thursday.

“Over the past couple of years, the escalation of unruly juveniles and many other public safety issues have prompted this change,” Vandegrift said. “Mayor DiGirolamo made this decision in the interest of public safety.”

DiGirolamo could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night on the decision and if it is a permanent ban.

The annual 10-day fair featuring rides, food vendors and games of chance, which occupied the corner of the Neshaminy Mall parking lot at Bristol Road and Neshaminy Boulevard, has taken place each May for at least 25 years.

The growing problem with rowdy fair-goers reached the breaking point on opening night last year when Bensalem police responded to multiple incidents in and around the fairgrounds.

What happened at the Neshaminy carnival last year?

Police responded to multiple calls involving dozens of juveniles, most who lived outside Bensalem, fighting and acting disorderly and disrupting others at the fair, authorities said. A juvenile was also robbed and pistol-whipped by other juveniles in the mall parking lot near the carnival.

In response, police ended up shutting down the carnival two hours early on its first night.

Immediately, Bensalem police and carnival management implemented new rules for the duration of its run. The changes included a single entrance point, mandatory ID checks to enter and requiring minors be accompanied by someone at least 21 years-old.

The carnival operators, Dreamland Amusements, were warned that if the modifications did not work, the fair would be shut down permanently.

“Unfortunately, this did not solve the problems,” Vandegrift said.

Did the Neshaminy Mall Spring Carnival have a history of problems?

Police records show the carnival had few problems reported.

A ticket booth operator was caught double-charging credit cards in 2013, but skipped down before her case was heard. Two years later, a carnival worker was caught using his cellphone to film up the skirt of a shopper at the mall.

