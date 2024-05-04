Bennettsville motel, vehicle damaged in early morning blaze

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Saturday morning fire left four Bennettsville motel rooms and a vehicle damaged.

Firefighters were sent to 665 Highway 15-401 Bypass W. around 6:15 a.m. where roughly 40% of a building was ablaze, the department said on its Facebook page.

Nobody was hurt and the incident was under control by 6:45 a.m. Authorities said three of the motel’s 18 rooms were damaged by fire and other sustained water damage. A vehicle also received heat damage.

Crews from the Clio Rural Fire Department, Bennettsville Police Department, Marlboro County Emergency Services and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

