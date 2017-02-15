Who Is Benjamin Netanyahu's Wife?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were greeted Wednesday by President Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania, at the White House's South Lawn entrance. Sara Netanyahu has spoken with the first lady before, reportedly calling Melania Trump personally after Donald Trump’s election win back in November, and the meeting this week represented an another opportunity for the two wives to spend more time together.

Benjamin Netanyahu had shared details of his wife’s phone call with Melania Trump on Facebook, writing that the ladies were looking “forward to seeing each other soon in Washington and to working together to strengthen the ties between Israel and the U.S.A.”

Sara Netanyahu is the longest lasting wife of Benjamin Netanyahu, who was married twice before. He married Miriam Haran back in 1972 but later divorced shortly after the birth of his first daughter, Noa Netanyahu, in 1978, after which he reportedly married his second wife, a non-Jewish woman from Britain named Fleur Cates in 1981. Their marriage ended in 1984.

Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly met Sara Netanyahu while she was working as an EI AL flight attendant. Sara Netanyahu once told Israeli media outlets that her husband spotted her while they were riding moving walkways in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and later tracked her down. The two were wed in 1991 and share two sons together, Avner and Yair.

Sara Netanyahu’s public past has been a rather controversial one. The prime minister’s wife has made headlines because of lawsuits by former nannies, allegedly interfering in state affairs and influencing her husband’s decision. More recently, Sara Netanyahu was reportedly investigated for using public funds to look after her now-deceased father and to pay private chefs and staff members for family events. Sara Netanyahu was interrogated over the claims back in December 2016 but denied any wrongdoing.

