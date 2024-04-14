Benjamen Redix Project holds first gala, raising money for student-athletes in Jefferson County

WHITE HALL, Ark. – A foundation in White Hall was formed in honor of a life gone too soon and help student-athletes in Jefferson County.

Benjamen Redix died just hours before his graduation from White Hall High School last year in what police called an accidental shooting. His mother Shaneisha Robinson said he was a star athlete who played football and had a full-ride scholarship to Southern Arkansas University to run track.

“Initially I felt lost, I didn’t know what I was going to do, so with a little time I said I want to do something with purpose,” Robinson said.

She said she decided to turn the pain of losing her son into purpose by creating a foundation made in his honor that aims to help others achieve their dreams as well.

“Our goal is to help student-athletes of Jefferson County through scholarships, sports camps,” Robinson said. “We’re having a thing called ‘Beast of the Week’ and different projects for the students.”

The first Benjamen Redix Project gala will raise money for those scholarships and more. Robinson said the efforts are all to keep her son’s dream alive of giving back to the community.

“He will live on through everybody who comes through the Benjamen Redix Project,” Robinson said.

Robinson said this is just the beginning for the foundation. They’re looking forward to empowering more students all in honor of her son.

“My goal is one day I’m just out minding my business and a kid will come up to me and say they were helped by a scholarship or camp by the Benjamen Redix Project,” Robinson said.

For more information on the Bejamen Redix Project, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

