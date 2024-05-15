Benicia police arrest man for drug, guns, including AR-15

(BCN) — Benicia police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly stealing a bicycle, then allegedly found one of the men with drugs and an assault rifle, two handguns and parts of another gun.

Someone came to the Police Department to report a stolen bicycle Monday afternoon. While there, the person’s spouse called to say she located two males with the bike.

Police went to West 7th Street and Cheryl Drive at 4:54 p.m. to contact the suspects. The male riding the bike was later cited and released.

However, the second man allegedly told police he had drugs. Police searched a vehicle in the area containing a tote bag with the man’s ID, which they said also held two handguns, an AR-15 assault-style weapon and parts for an additional weapon.

Benicia Police Department seized two fireams, an AR15, and parts for an additional weapon in a tote bag (shown) replying to a stolen bike call in Benicia, Calif., on May 14, 2024. A male with three no bail warrants from Tehama County for a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and prowling, and was arrested and transported to County Jail on multiple felony charges. (Benicia Police Department via Bay City News)

The man also had three no-bail warrants from Tehama County for a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and prowling.

Police arrested the 37-year-old man and transported him to Solano County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, carrying a loaded handgun he didn’t own, owning a firearm without a serial number, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

