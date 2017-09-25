Bengals stay winless, defense gets burned late by Packers

Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Ahmad Brooks (55) and Clay Matthews (52) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals came so close to breaking through for a win.

Instead they found a new way to lose. The offense wasn't entirely to blame.

A defense that had contained quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' potent offense in the first half fell apart late in a 27-24 loss in overtime on Sunday.

"A disappointment is not finishing a football game now," coach Marvin Lewis said.

The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time since 2008.

Mason Crosby kicked the decisive 27-yard field goal with 6:26 left in overtime to complete the Packers' comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit. The game-winner was set up by Rodgers' 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison that came on a free play.

Defensive end Michael Johnson was whistled for offside on third-and-10 from the Packers 21. Officials let the play continue and the two-time NFL MVP found Allison on about a 40-yard pass before the receiver beat a couple defenders for more yards.

Rodgers also connected with Jordy Nelson for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 24, completing a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Cornerback Dre Kilpatrick narrowly missed batting away the bullet thrown by the quarterback into the front right corner of the end zone.

"Far too many chunk plays against a good quarterback like that. That ended up being the difference in the football game," Lewis said.

At least the offense showed signs of life, especially early in the game.

A.J. Green caught a 10-yard scoring pass on the game's opening drive for Cincinnati's first touchdown after two frustrating weeks for the offense. Bill Lazor made his debut as offensive coordinator for the fired Ken Zampese.

Andy Dalton was 21 of 27 for 212 yards and two scores for the Bengals. Dalton was targeting his best playmaker early, just like the star receiver had hoped following the Week 2 loss to Houston. Green caught 10 of 13 targets for 111 yards.

Then the Packers started getting to Dalton a little more in the second half. The Bengals' backfield-by-committee rushing attack combined for 30 carries for 110 yards, with rookie Joe Mixon leading the way with 18 carries for 62 yards.

