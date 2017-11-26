Benfica and Sporting Lisbon move closer to leader Porto

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian striker Jonas scored a goal in each half as Benfica thrashed Setubal 6-0 Sunday to move closer to the top of the Portuguese league.

Third-place Benfica has 29 points, three fewer than leader Porto.

Rodrigo Battaglia and Gelson Martins scored as second-place Sporting Lisbon won 2-1 at Pacos Ferreira.

Battaglia's first-half goal came after video review assistance.

Porto was held 1-1 at Desportivo Aves on Saturday, dropping points only for the second time this season in the league.

Porto hosts Benfica on Friday.