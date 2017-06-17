Benefits Of Pukhraj Gemstone: 'The Yellow Cosmic Gift' That Can Alter Your Destiny





Our destiny lies in the hands of God, the creator of Universe. However, in accordance with His Cosmic Play of Existence, He has delegated some of His powers to the planets in the sky, whose movements bring about all the differences in human lives. So, in reality, it's the highly complex web of planetary movements which immediately determine our destiny. Our destiny is written in the heavens above us. However, we can make positive changes in our lives by gaining access to certain special provisions. These special provisions have been devised by wise and intelligent humans after carrying out a comprehensive research of nature and human destiny. One such special provision, to ward off bad luck, is the use of precious, astrological gemstones. Gemstones help to lessen the impact of malefic planets in our horoscope.





It is said these gemstones hold some special charge (power) which can effectively alter the planetary influences. In other words, these can lessen the negative influence of certain planets. While there exist a vast range of the astrological gemstones, the name of Yellow Sapphire (variably known as Pukhraj in Indian languages) does not need any special mention. Pukhraj or Yellow Sapphire is widely used as an astrological gemstone to treat a vast range of cosmic and karmic influences. Pukhraj is very powerful and effective.





Now, let us see the different aspects of this Yellow Cosmic Gift:





About The Name And Significance Of Pukhraj Gemstone (Yellow Sapphire):

The word “Sapphire” has been derived from the Greek word sapphirus or sappheiros, which basically means ‘blue stone’.

However, the sapphires are found in brilliant hues of yellow too, and thus are special in their own right.

This is a precious gemstone and its prices vary to a great extent, depending on its colour, clarity, cut as well as lustre.





How The Pukhraj Gemstone Gets Formed (It’s Chemical Formation):

Pukhraj or Yellow Sapphire gemstones are largely formed of Corundum, an Aluminum Oxide contains iron and titanium impurities, which facilitate to bring the variation in the gemstone colours, which vary from pinkish to deep blues and many yellows in between.

Traces of other elements such as chromium, copper and magnesium also give myriad colours to Pukhraj or Yellow Sapphire Gemstones.





Where All In The World Are Pukhraj Gemstones Found:

Greenish Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj is found in Queensland and New South Wales (Australia). Similar stones occur in Thailand.

Purely Yellow Sapphire gemstones or Pukhraj are best found in Sri Lanka, Montana (U.S.A) and East Africa.





The Various Hues (Colours) In Which Pukhraj Gemstones Are Found:

The yellow coloured Sapphires are found in a range of hues starting from clear, golden yellow to deeper yellows, orange, slightly greenish ones and also colourless and white forms.

The best gem, however, among them is said to be of the pale lemon-yellow colour.



Some Physical Characteristics Of Pukhraj Gemstone:

Specific Gravity (SG): 4.00

Refractive Index (RI):1.76 – 1.77

Hardness: 9

Most Yellow Sapphires or Pukhraj, especially the good quality, clear ones, have a glass-like lustre.





Some Astrological Facts About Pukhraj Gemstone:

Vedic Astrology holds gemstone Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj in high regard.

Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj, known to represent Jupiter, one of the most important and positive planets, is suggested as a remedy for getting rid of financial difficulties and struggles and many other issues.

Zodiac–Sagittarius, Pisces

Planet– Jupiter

Day– Thursday





Some Advantages Of Putting On Pukhraj Gemstone:

Wearing Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj is said to confer the following benefits –:

Increases health, wealth, name, honour and fame.

Aids in education and promotes higher learning.

Promotes general well-being and spiritual knowledge.

Cures diarrhoea, gastritis, ulcer, rheumatism, jaundice, insomnia, heart troubles, impotency, gout, arthritis, pain in knee joints, etc.

Enhances the feeling of contentedness and satisfaction (also joy)