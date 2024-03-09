The benefit of mules in the high country

Mar. 8—Horses have been in Doug Marr's blood since he was a child, mules not so much.

He was first introduced to them about 10 years ago by a friend and fellow member of the Reno Sierra Riders. During one of the group's annual weeklong rides, Marr was asked to "test ride" his friend's mules, which he soon found to be a better match for the high country terrain.

"I thought, 'wow, these are pretty steady and stable animals,'" said Marr. "I mean, each animal has its preferences. The mules might be a little more stubborn, but they're not gonna get you in trouble or spook as easily as a horse."

Marr also described mules as being better "thinkers," they tend to analyze situations and problem-solve better than horses when it comes to navigating difficult trails and crossings.

"For example, if we're crossing a stream or river, a mule won't cross if it can't see the bottom," explained Marr. "It will go higher up until it finds someplace shallower."

Generally speaking, mules are the sterile offspring of a male donkey and a mare. A horse has 64 chromosomes, and a donkey has 62. This gives the mule a genetic makeup of 63 chromosomes, and while they can be male or female, they cannot usually reproduce.

"On a rare instance, they can reproduce maybe 1% of the time, but that's a very rare occurrence," said Marr.

Mules can be crossbred with a variety of equine breeds resulting in large draft animals, miniature companions, or more standard-size pack animals. Marr's own mule is referred to as a "Molly Mule" and stands 14.5 hands high with a soft brown coat. Not surprisingly, he named her Molly, and one of her jobs now is to help clear trails of downed trees and debris.

"She's 11, but they have a lifespan of up to 40 or 50 years, so I may have to put her in my will," joked Marr. "My boy horses pick on her sometimes but she can outthink them any day."

Marr volunteers his time with Elegant Ears and the Back Country Horsemen Association to help maintain local trails out into the Sierra Nevadas. In addition to supporting the United States Forest Service, Marr and his brethren advocate for keeping horsemanship alive and well within the state.

"There's a lot of encroachment coming on with mountain bikes and hikers," said Marr. "A horse can get frightened by a biker but a bike has never been scared by a horse, so we try not to share the trails too much and keep up that awareness. If you see a horse, you should move off the trial and let the people pass."

Most of the trail clearing is dependent on when snowpacks melt enough for them to become accessible. Usually it occurs in the spring, but last year record precipitation delayed clearing until July. The mules enable volunteers to access the places where general vehicles and equipment can't. Ropes and saddle packs are then used in tandem with the mules or horses to load and pull fallen trees and branches off the path.

"In order to do this, you have to be Sawyer certified," explained Marr. "The Department of Forestry puts on these classes and they teach you how to cut down timber, fall trees, and use your chainsaw safely. There's two days of that and then there's first aid training."

While Marr might prefer mules in the high country, horses are still his ride of choice when it comes to cattle wrangling or anything with a need for speed. One of his favorite steeds is a palomino horse named Sunny and on any given day Live Oak residents might catch Marr monitoring the local orchards on horseback, surveying the land, and keeping the ways of the West alive in modern times.