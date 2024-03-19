Benefit comedy show to aid Carrasco family cancelled

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A comedy show that intended to help the family of fallen Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. to honor him at the U.S. capitol has been canceled, the Selma Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to proceed with the event as planned,” the department said in a public statement.

The Selma Police Foundation had previously announced they would be holding a Comedy Show Benefit to help Carrasco’s family travel to Washington DC for National Peace Officers Week.

The show was scheduled to take place on Friday but has since been canceled. Officers say those who purchased tickets will be issued refunds.

The department says they are exploring alternative ways to help support the Carrasco family and honor officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

