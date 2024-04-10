Benefis Health System named to list of top 150 places to work in healthcare in U.S.

Two surgical technicians prepare an operating room for surgery at Benefis Health System in Great Falls. The hospital was recently recognized as one of the 150 best places to work in healthcare in the U.S.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls has been recognized by an influential healthcare publication as one of the top 150 places in the nation to work in the healthcare industry. Benefis was the only healthcare establishment in Montana to have made this year's list, compiled and presented by Becker's Hospital Review.

Becker's Hospital Review is a trade magazine for medical industry that provides healthcare news and analysis written specifically for executive leadership. It is the leading magazine/website in the U.S. for hospital business news.

According Becker's Hospital Review's website the annual list of best places to work is based on nominations and editorial research. The list highlights hospitals, health systems, and healthcare companies that “prioritize workplace excellence and the happiness, satisfaction, well-being and fulfillment of their employees.” Organizations do not pay and cannot pay to be included on the list.

Benefis was highlighted this year for maintaining a no-layoff policy and providing annual pay increases to its employees for 20 consecutive years, as well as its benefits, culture, and processes to encourage staff input. Becker's Healthcare Review rated employee satisfaction at Benefis as 4.06 out of a possible perfect ranking of 5.00, and noted the hospital's low turnover rate of 14.10%

"Outside of insurance and retirement plans, employees benefit from discounted prescription medications up to 90% through the 340(b) program, free vaccinations, and free medication reviews," Becker's observed. "Team members are encouraged to provide operational input via convenient, formalized feedback channels in order to make their voices heard on matters like staffing, new processes, solutions and policies."

“The richness of our benefits demonstrates to our employees we are supporting their long-term health, financial well-being, and retirement security, as well as helping recruit in this competitive, challenging healthcare environment,” said Casey Buckingham, Benefis Health System senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “We know that being a great place to work is a process of continual assessment and improvement. We pride ourselves on being the largest private employer in the area – and on being the employer of choice.”

Becker’s also highlighted the generosity of Benefis employees toward each other, patients, and the community. It noted that in 2023, more than 47% of Benefis employees participated in the annual employee giving campaign, raising over $520,000 for the Benefis Foundation. That included more than $109,000 for the Caring For Our Own Fund, which assists fellow employees and volunteers experiencing emergencies. Hospital employees also donated more than 5,143 hours to coworkers in need.

Becker’s also recognized Benefis as a top place to work in healthcare from 2014 to 2019, and Forbes magazine recognized Benefis in its ranking of America’s best employers in America.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Benefis Health System named to top 150 places to work in healthcare