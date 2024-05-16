Bend man found dead after stabbing wife, mother-in-law in family home, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was found dead in Deschutes County after stabbing two women in his family before kidnapping one and attempting to flee police Wednesday night, according to Bend police.

Officers received a call from a woman saying her father, 61-year-old John Leonard Davis, had stabbed her mom and grandmother near 3000 NW Kenwood Court around 7:24 p.m.

PF&R: Person attempts selfie atop a powerline tower, gets electrocuted, falls 40 feet

Investigators found that Davis had taken his mother-in-law against her will from her home on Dale Road to his estranged wife’s house, where he stabbed both women before fleeing the scene.

After the stabbing, the woman told police Davis had left the home with her grandma, 83, in a black Lincoln Navigator.

Police spotted the car about 10 minutes later at Big Sky Park, where officers said Davis had “dropped the victim and then drove away.” The car was then found parked in the Buckingham Elementary School parking lot.

See one of Oregon’s ‘7 wonders’ from the steepest gondola ride is North America

Witnesses told police they saw Davis running through the nearby baseball fields.

A search party found Davis’ body north of Big Sky Park around 9:35 p.m. Authorities said the death appeared to be self-inflicted, but did not specify how.

The wife and mother-in-law were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.