Bench trial to be scheduled for auto parts store shooter

Jun. 22—A bench trial will be scheduled for David Montalban after a recent hearing in Ashtabula County Common Pleas court.

Montalban was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, second-degree felonies.

Montalban is accused of shooting and killing Rihana Gilbert, 46, of Ashtabula, and wounding Timothy Campbell at an auto parts store in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road in Ashtabula on May 5, 2023.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and in 2023, Montalban was found incompetent to stand trial.

In March, Montalban was found competent to stand trial, but a follow-up hearing on the issue was scheduled for June 12.

According to court records, following that hearing, Montalban's attorney filed a waiver of his rights to a jury trial on June 13.

The same day, the court filed a judgement entry, stating a bench trial will be scheduled on a date to be agreed upon by the court.