Has Ben Wheatley been offered a "big Marvel" film?

Bob Mortimer has said that Ben Wheatley has apparently been offered a "big Marvel film".

Speaking on The Adam Buxton podcast, the comedian seemed to suggest Wheatley's commitment to a forthcoming MCU movie indefinitely delayed plans for a project the pair were working on about the sale of one of Michael Jackson's gloves.

"That was a movie we were going to do with Film4…but it's tricky," Mortimer said.

"We got one in that nearly got going that's about Michael Jackson. He left one of his training gloves that he used when he wasn't on stage and it's a very valuable item now and there's a few people trying to get it.

"We were about to start that but then Ben Wheatley got offered one of the big Marvel films, so it weren't for us to say 'you ain't doing that Ben'."

This isn't the first we've heard rumours of Wheatley joining the MCU.

In March last year, the Free Fire director told Little White Lies he may be interested in working on a 'Marvel Zombies' film.

"'Marvel Zombies' hasn't been done which is what I'm interested in," he said.

"Maybe that's a bit too niche. Marvel's interesting in that it's kind of a hybrid of cinema and television. A very, very expensive TV show that you buy a pass for every three months."

Could it be true? Well, there's nothing in the MCU release calendar thus far but watch this space, kids.

